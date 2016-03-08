Inter, Giroud one step away: the transfer figures
15 January at 22:00The first domino has fallen, Inter's mercato is about to take shape.
The sooner the Politano deal closes, the sooner Olivier Giroud arrives . Yes, because Inter is putting its first foot forward with Chelsea : the agreement with the French forward has long been reached, the one with the Blues has also arrived (via calciomercato).
The figures will total a deal of 6 million euros total, 5 fixed and 1 bonus, for the former Arsenal and Montpellier striker who is ready to land in Milan to play the role of Deputy Lukaku.
In terms of the figures for the player and his contract, two and a half year contract for Giroud , who will be looking to gain some more playing time due to falling down the pecking order at Chelsea under new boss Frank Lampard.
With Inter so satisfied with the player, who for the Nerazzurri said no to Lyon and Bordeaux, and his coach, that Antonio Conte who even yesterday, after the Italian Cup, made it clear that he was short in that position and role.
Once the official announcement is made for Politano, Inter will close definitively for Giroud. With Lukaku ready to welcome his deputy.
Anthony Privetera
