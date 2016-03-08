Inter give West Ham and Tottenham green light to sign Barcelona midfielder
21 June at 18:35Inter are not anymore interested in signing Barcelona’s Rafinha.
The Brazilian midfielder spent the last six months on loan at the San Siro but the nerazzurri failed to make his move permanent.
Inter tried to lower the player’s € 35 million price-tag but failed to reach an agreement with Barcelona.
Now that the nerazzurri have agreed to sign Radja Nainggolan (read the details), Rafinha is no more a priority for the Italians who have reportedly told the player’s entourage that they are not going to make a new offer to sign him.
According to FCInternews West Ham and Tottenham are now free to talk to the player and to Barcelona in order to reach an agreement to sign the attacking midfielder who proved to be in fine form during his loan spell in Italy.
Rafinha had been struggling with injuries at Barcelona but his time at Inter has helped him to fully recover from his physical struggles. The Brazilian has enjoyed some regular game time with Luciano Spalletti as he played 17 games with the nerazzurri.
