Roma and Inter agree Nainggolan deal: the details
21 June at 09:45Inter Milan have reached an agreement to sign Radja Nainggolan from AS Roma.
It is believed that Roma had been trying to sell the Belgian midfielder this summer and the player was angry at the club for doing that. This came after Nainggolan wasn't selected for the Belgian national side for the FIFA World Cup.
CalcioMercato reported last night that Inter have agreed a fee to sign Nainggolan, after a breakthrough in the deal came last night.
After constant contact between both the clubs and after Roma asked for Davide Santon in return for cash, Inter have now agreed a fee that will see Nainggolan join the nerazzurri and Nicolo Zaniolo and Santon will head to Roma.
On top of that, Inter will pay a 24 million euros fee to the giallorossi to sign the former Cagliari midfielder.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
