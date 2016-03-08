Inter: Godin and Skriniar not at De Vrij's level
28 December at 20:45Inter travel quickly to the top of the league with Juventus and enjoy a serene and controversial-free Christmas break. A fantastic reflection of the hard work and dedication following Antonio Conte, reports calciomercato.
The club now waits for the reinforcements requested loudly on the market and reflection on how these operations could change the face of their squad. There is a bit of a weird issue surrounding the defence. A 3-man backline that is doing the best in the league, but still boasting its insecurities.
The first is certainly Diego Godin, who arrived in the summer on a free transfer from Atletico Madrid. The Uruguayan centre back in this first part of the season has seen a few incidents in which he lacked precision and positioning. In Spain they insist that the player is pushing with his entourage to return Simeone, but for Conte, despite the swinging use, he remains an important pivot of the backline.
More than important, irreplaceable (he has played all the seasonal games), even Milan Skriniar often ran into difficulties during the season which led him to make several mistakes.
In Florence, there was Vlahovic's goal, but there are many situations in which the Slovak has found itself having to cover portions of the field to which it was not accustomed, and having to create parts of the game, and having to chase opponents. There has been growth, there has also been room for improvement, but last year's perfect Skriniar is currently a distant memory.
The three-way defense, in fact, only enhances Stefan de Vrij , who has grown incredibly both as a defensive leader and as a substitute director when his opponents cage Marcelo Brozovic. There are already 4 seasonal assists to which the Dutchman has also added a goal and he too, after the first two days skipped over a muscle problem, has become a pivot that Conte just can't do without.
Anthony Privetera
