Inter, Guardiola refuses to give up on Skriniar - the situation
29 March at 17:00In the summer, it will be essential for clubs to work on swap deals, as the Coronavirus emergency has heavily affected the revenue of the football world. Inter are preparing themselves, working to be ready regardless of what the fate of the season will be.
The transfer market ideas are in full swing and all the departments are affected. As for the defence, Diego Godin seems to have the suitcase in his hand, but there is a small possibility of staying. A lot will depend on the outgoing market, as several ties need to be solved.
Should Lautaro Martinez remain at the club, despite the heavy links with Barcelona, then the Nerazzurri could consider the idea of sacrificing Milan Skriniar instead, as Calciomercato.com have learned. However, only in the event of an €80m offer or more.
A year ago, Inter refused an offer of €65m from Manchester City, precisely for Skriniar. In the meantime, Guardiola hasn't managed to fix the backline and for this reason, he could try again for the Slovakian, perhaps adjusting the offer or inserting some counterparts.
In that case, the departure of Godin would be far from obvious. It will be a very long and equally strange market. In the meantime, ideas are in full swing and the rumours keep coming.
