Inter, Handanovic to renew for another year as Marotta identifies two potential replacements
17 March at 12:15Inter have reached an agreement with club captain Samir Handanovic to extend his current contract by another 12 months, according to a report from Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 35-year-old Slovenian shot stopper, who is contracted to the Nerazzurri until 2021, has already reached the agreement with the Milanese club to extend his contract and the only thing missing now is the official announcement, which will come in the summer. Handanovic is the goalkeeper to make the most appearances for Inter since wins were changed to three points.
Inter are still looking for a future replacement for Handanovic, the report continues. There are two players in particular that have been highlighted, with the first being Udinese number one Juan Musso. The 25-year-old Argentinian, who is contracted to the Friulian club until 2023, is considered ready and reliable by Inter coach Antonio Conte. The other idea is 22-year-old Romanian keeper Ionut Radu, currently on loan at Parma from the Nerazzurri.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments