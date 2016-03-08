Inter, Handanovic wants to play the derby but risks facing surgery
07 February at 12:00
With the derby taking place this Sunday evening, Antonio Conte have some difficult choices to make with regards to the starting eleven. One of the positions is certainly the goalkeeper, as Handanovic is struggling with an injury and might not make it.
The Slovenian wants to be there for the big game, but the pain in the wrist and the fracture of the little finger of his right hand require caution. Today, he's expected to undergo further tests that will be decisive, as stated by Corriere Dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com).
Of course, if he plays, then the risk persists that Handanovic could incur an even more serious injury, which could require surgery. That's why Padelli seems to be ahead of the Nerazzurri captain for the time being. Then again, he will try to be ready.
The derby is scheduled for 20:45 and Inter are the designated home side for the game.
