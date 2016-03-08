Inter have agreed a new contract with D'Ambrosio: the details
08 April at 19:00Inter have reached an agreement with Italian full back Danilo D’Ambrosio to extend his contract until 2023, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri was clearly wanted by coach Antonio Conte, who recognises the player as a leader in the dressing room. The former Torino player has earned the trust and loyalty of his teammates and is an example to follow in training.
Conte’s mission for the future is to sign other players capable of playing in many roles, the report continues. D’Ambrosio fits that plan as he can play on both the right and left sides of the pitch and can even fill in for a player in the back three.
The 31-year-old Italian has made 18 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 1154 minutes. In that time, he has scored one goal and impressed consistently for the Nerazzurri.
Apollo Heyes
