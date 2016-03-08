Inter have identified Lautaro Martinez's replacement in the Premier League: the details
25 February at 17:30Inter have identified their number one replacement for Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, should he leave the club in the summer transfer window, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri expect the 22-year-old Argentine striker to leave the club in the summer, with Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid both keen on him. Therefore, the Nerazzurri’s management have been looking for a replacement and have identified Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The 30-year-old Gabonese striker, whose contract expires in 2021, is considering leave the North London side in the summer, the report continues. His estimated market value is around €55-60 million, with Inter considering the idea. Coach Antonio Conte is a fan of the player.
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud could also join in the summer, the report adds, despite his failed transfer to Inter in the January transfer window. The Frenchman’s contract expires with the Blues in the summer and so could join the Nerazzurri on a free transfer.
Apollo Heyes
