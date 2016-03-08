Inter haven't given up on trying to sign Napoli's Mertens on a free transfer
30 March at 18:45Inter are still looking to sign Napoli forward Dries Mertens on a free transfer this summer, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 32-year-old Belgian forward’s contract expires with the Partenopei at the end of this season. His top choice at the moment is to remain with Napoli, rather than leaving the club on a free transfer. Mertens met club president Aurelio De Laurentiis at the start of March to discuss a possible contract renewal, but no concrete offer has arrived so far.
Mertens’ discussion with De Laurentiis created an outline for a possible deal, the report continues. The Belgian striker would be offered a €2 million signing bonus and a two-year contract worth €4 million net per season. Inter, trying to tempt Mertens to Milan, are prepared to offer him a two-year contract worth around €5 million net per season plus bonuses.
Apollo Heyes
