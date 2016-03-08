Inter hesitate amid Benassi rumours: the details

The idea of a return for Marco Benassi to Inter has been around for quite some time now and with the summer transfer window approaching, it seems the deal is once again on the table, though there is a problem
 
The midfielder was sold to Torino by Inter back in 2014, eventually making a new for himself with Il Toro. With that said, there have been reports regarding a potential return to San Siro, although the Nerazzurri management is hesitant. 
 
Even though the operation would be good in an FFP perspective, there is no green light for such a transfer at Inter. Simply, the management isn't convinced, due to the price and their technical evaluations. Therefore, the thought of signing the 24-year-old has been put on hold, at least until the summer comes around. Only then will we know if the deal can happen or not, since Benassi isn't a priority. 
 

