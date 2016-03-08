Inter, Icardi reveals why he said yes to PSG

03 September at 12:30
In an interview with Eleven Sports, Mauro Icardi spoke for the first time as a player of PSG, revealing why he decided to accept the offer of the French side after previously having doubts about a departure from Milan.

"I'm very happy because it's a great satisfaction to play in a team like this. Playing in a top team together with great players is a great challenge. This aspect was decisive when PSG contacted me and I decided to accept," he began.

The Argentine striker has joined the club on a season-long loan, which includes a buy-out clause of €70m (Di Marzio via SempreInter). Meanwhile, the player will earn €7m plus bonuses the first year, and then €10m plus bonuses if the clause is activated (via calciomercato.com).

"I have taken a big step forward in my career and I hope to experience great emotions here. I know all the Argentines and also Edinson Cavani and Neymar. It's a very special feeling to know that I will play next to them," he continued. 

Icardi also gave his thoughts on the difference between Serie A and Ligue 1, stating that it's hard to score in the Italian league as a lot of focus is put into the defensive phase of the game.

"I came here to win titles. Italy has a reputation for being very defensive. It's very difficult to score. I look forward to playing in the French league," he concluded.

So, after all the rumours throughout the summer, the transfer sage has come to an end. For now, it's probably a relief, given how hard they worked to offload the striker. 

