Inter identify alternative for Atletico Madrid star
26 July at 12:10Serie A giants Inter are reportedly after Lille full-back Kevin Malcuit, as they seek alternatives to Sime Vrsaljko, Matteo Darmian and Davide Zappacosta.
It is said that Atletico Madrid are unwilling to accept Inter's terms for Vrsaljko, despite the player already having agreed personal terms to sign for the nerazzurri.
Reports from France state that Malcuit is now a target for Inter and he was in fact, offered to the San Siro based side this past June.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments