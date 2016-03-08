Inter in contact with Dzeko, while the Icardi-Dybala swap deal with Juve is complicated
19 March at 09:45Icardi's future is a daily topic on Inter's agenda. The derby won has raised the morale of Luciano Spalletti's troops, now back in third place but the fate of the former Inter captain is still to be understood. Marotta and Wanda Nara continue with their optimism but behind the scenes, they think about what will happen next summer.
As Gazzetta dello Sport writes, the Nerazzurri have become aware of the fact that Icardi will leave at the end of the season. For this reason, contacts with Edin Dzeko have already initiated. Inter asked about the player's availability to move and now it is necessary to talk to Roma about the evaluation.
Pallotta asks for 30 million euros, the same amount that almost brought the Bosnian to Chelsea last year. Furthermore, Inter is ready to greet Ivan Perisic in case of an important offer.
Meanwhile, Paulo Dybala is also a name appreciated by Marotta greatly. It is difficult, very difficult but according to the Milan-based paper, Inter is considering the idea of proposing an exchange, with a super capital gain for both clubs. But it remains to be decided: to whom does the surplus money go? Dybala at Inter and Icardi at Juve remains difficult, while Dzeko is a more concrete possibility.
