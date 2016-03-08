For the first time of the season, Inter managed to grab three points as they beat Bologna by three goals to nil away from home. However, the Nerazzurri will have to deal with a few injuries.

For Inter, perhaps one of the most positive news was the debut of Nainggolan, as the Belgian proved to be very important with his opening goal. However, to this good news, there is a bitter taste. In the second half, the midfielder asked to be substituted, having sustained a new muscle problem in his right thigh, as reported by Gazzetta

Mauro Icardi missed the game completely due to an injury, also to his right thigh. As a result of this, he should miss the international break. For Lautaro Martinez, however, there are no major issues as he just has a fatigued left calf, meaning he will travel with Argentina's squad.

Finally there is Danilo D'Ambrosio, who also replaced in the game against Bologna. As reported by Corriere Dello Sport, he has suffered a muscular problem.

