Inter interested in Bayern Munich's Tolisso but deal depends on Perisic situation: the details
23 April at 13:15Inter are interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso and are considering signing the Frenchman in the summer, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano on Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com earlier today.
The report details how the 25-year-old Frenchman, who is contracted to the Bavarian club until 2022, has impressed coach Antonio Conte this season, being a player who fits the characteristics wanted by the Lecce born coach. The Nerazzurri’s interest in Tolisso remains despite his need for ankle surgery, which will keep him sidelined for almost two months.
Tolisso is a separate issue compared to Croatian forward Ivan Perisic, the report continues. Inter are hoping to sell the 2018 World Cup finalist to Bayern in the summer and will not make a move for the 25-year-old Frenchman until Perisic’s sale has been finalised.
Tolisso has made 24 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 1359 minutes. In that time, he has scored three goals and provided five assists.
Apollo Heyes
