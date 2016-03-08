Inter, interested in Matri of Sassuolo as Lukaku backup

02 September at 12:45
Inter are considering signing 35-year-old Italian striker Alessandro Matri from Sassuolo, according to Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com. The Nerazzurri are interested the forward as backup to summer shock signing Romelu Lukaku, who has currently scored in both of Inter’s opening two games to this season’s campaign. Matri is an experienced forward who has played for Juventus, Lazio, Fiorentina and Milan amongst others and made 19 appearances for the Neroverdi last season, scoring twice. The transfer would have to be completed before 22:00 tonight.

Apollo Heyes

