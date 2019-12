Inter, it's time for Gabigol to decide: from Flamengo to the possible twist

Gabigol's future is yet to be decided. After a successful season with Flamengo, the Inter-owned striker has attracted the interest of several big clubs. For the Nerazzurri, of course, this has been a great outcome of the situation, as they will be able to make some money in January.Flamengo have already started negotiations to sign the striker on a permanent deal, and the talks have been ongoing for quite some time. However, Gabigol himself is also thinking about making a return to Europe and try his luck once again.Inter's request for Gabigol, as we have reported , reaches figures of around €30m. However, Flamengo are only willing to pay around €20m for the player. The negotiations between the parties are constant, Gabigol gives priority to Flamengo but doesn't rule out a return to Europe.Certainly, he won't return to Inter, where Marotta and Conte have been very clear; but Gabigol wants to understand how far La Liga and Bundesliga clubs are ready to go for him. In other words, we can only wait and see.