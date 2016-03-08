It appears that a small Italian consortium is considering taking over 10-12% of Inter’s shares.

Tuttosport write that a small group of businessmen - all big Inter supporters - are interested in picking up what would be about a third of the shares that former president Erick Thohir still holds.

The Indonesian is set to sell off his 30% stake in the club, and the idea is that the Zhang family would become sole owners of the club. Then again, the Suning Group is interested in potentially bringing in a fellow investor, and this consortium could do the trick.

Either way, the upcoming shareholder’s meeting will also involve the election of new club directors. One man whose mandate is expiring is that of Erick Thohir, who in 2019 will have the possibility of selling his 30% share. Steven Zhang, owner Jindong Zhang’s son, is expected to replace Thohir as president.