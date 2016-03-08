Inter, Joao Mario closing in on departure: the latest

The Portuguese midfielder spoke with the management, evaluating two new offers that Inter have received: one from Turkey and the other from Russia, namely Lokomotiv Moscow.



And the negotiations, the ones with the Russian side, that have been accelerated in the last hours. The two clubs are ready to enter into advanced talks on the basis of a loan with an option to buy next summer.

The figures of the operation are yet to be defined, though the negotiations seem well underway. Should it go through, then Inter would be getting rid of yet another player that is considered surplus to requirements. Conte gets his way, in other words.