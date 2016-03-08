The transfer window is still open for several European leagues, and Inter are waiting for offers in order to offload a few players, one of them being Joao Mario

Furthermore, as reported by Sky Italia, Joao Mario has rejected an offer from Turkey in the recent hours. A definite no from the Portuguese, who is not willing to leave Inter for the Turkish league. Should he remain at Inter, then he risks being excluded from the Champions League list.

Time is running out, and Inter are willing to let the player go on a dry loan with an option to buy. Until 31st August, however, the Portuguese will wait for better proposals, leaving Inter on hold.

Despite the good loan spell at West Ham last season, the Portuguese hasn't received any good offers yet. The teams from Seville, Real Betis and Sevilla, have both evaluated the player before opting for other solutions.