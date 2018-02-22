Inter join race for Milan target
30 May at 08:40Serie A giants Inter Milan have joined rivals AC Milan in the race to sign Lyon star Memphis Depay, report Gazzetta dello Sport.
While Milan are told to be after Memphis and will make a move for him after they know more about their UEFA sanction and budget, Inter have been trying to overtake the rossoneri in the race to sign the Netherlands international.
Depay is valued at 30 million euros by Lyon and with Inter's new budget coming in late June, they could make a move for the former Manchester United man this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
