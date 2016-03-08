Inter-Juventus, 75 thousand spectators expected earning €6.5 million in ticket sales
This weekend's Derby d'Italia will collect the most money ever from ticket sales in Italian football history, according to Calciomercato.com.
First place Inter will host second place Juventus on Sunday in one of the most important Derby d’Italia’s in recent memory. The Nerazzurri officially announced today that they are expecting over 75,000 spectators for the club, with a gross total of €6.5 million earned from ticket sales.
Never before in Italy has ticket sales raised this much, with only one other championship game in the top five list. The game is set to be truly international, with it being broadcast in over 200 countries around the world and over 100 different nationalities expected in the stands.
Here is the top five list of games that have gathered the most from ticket sales:
Inter-Juventus (Serie A 19/20), 75,000 spectators and €6,500,000 in ticket sales.
Inter-Barcelona (Champions League 18/19), 73,428 spectators and €5,919,864 in ticket sales.
Milan-Inter (Serie A 18/19), 77,749 spectators and €5,700,000 in ticket sales.
Roma v Liverpool (Champions League 17/18), 61,889 spectators and €5,545,187 in ticket sales.
Juventus-Atletico Madrid (Champions League 18/19), 40,884 spectators and €5,500,000 in ticket sales.
Apollo Heyes
