Inter, Juventus and Milan target Rakitic: 'No better place than Barca but I want to play'
02 December at 14:45Juventus, Inter and AC Milan target Ivan Rakitic discussed his experiences with Barcelona this season in an interview with Spanish media outlet Marca via Calciomercato.com.
“I want to try to change things. If you feel sick or sad, you have to leave everything behind. I don't know what will happen, but there is no better place to play than Barcelona. I want to do my best. If it can be here, then much better. I said that the ball had been taken away from me to show how much I like football, but if I can play there is no better place than Barça.”
The Croatian midfielder then elaborated on his future plans.
“What I want to do is have fun, do my best because I still have a lot to give. I have the confidence of my team-mates and if the coach puts me in, I understand that it will be like that too. I have to stay attached to these matches and continue to improve. I don't understand the situation because I want to play. If I can play, there's no better place than Barça. I want to enjoy myself every day and if it can be here much better.”
The 31-year-old midfielder has struggled for consistent playing time under Blaugrana coach Ernesto Valverde so far this season, making 13 appearances across all competitions but only being on the starting eleven three times, once in the Champions League and twice in the league.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments