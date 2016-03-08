Inter keen on signing two Belgian stars on a free transfer: the details
19 February at 13:30Inter are looking to sign two Belgian stars as free agents in the summer, according to a report from Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri have been in contact with the entourage of Napoli striker Dries Mertens. Despite the work of Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis to convince the 32-year-old Belgian forward to sign a new contract, a renewal doesn’t seem close and it’s not impossible for Mertens to leave for free when his contract expires this summer. Inter have started contact with him to discuss a possible move.
Another player the Nerazzurri are working to sign is Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen, the report continues. The 32-year-old Belgian defender has been with the North London club since the summer of 2012 but is likely to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer. The Milanese club are expecting to lose veteran defender Diego Godin in the summer and so Inter will begin talks soon.
Apollo Heyes
