Inter, Lautaro: 'I have to continue helping the team and the fans'
30 October at 12:30Inter striker Lautaro Martinez spoke to Italian media outlet InterTV via Calciomercato.com following the Nerazzurri’s 2-1 victory over Brescia in the league yesterday.
"It was a difficult match, on a difficult pitch. But we managed to bring home the win: a very important result for us. We're playing every three days: we know we already have to make up for it; the important thing is that we're always 100% there to satisfy the coach's requests. We knew this trip was complicated, but we had to win it somehow. Now we are already thinking about the Bologna game, to face it with the maximum intensity. I'm very happy with my performance: I'm doing an important job, but I have to continue like this, to help the team and all the fans.”
The 22-year-old Argentinian forward scored the opening goal in yesterday’s game, helping the Nerazzurri achieve a vital three points as they continue their race with Juventus at the top of the league table for the title.
Lautaro has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 13 appearances so far this season for Inter, with his run of form attracting interest from across Europe.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments