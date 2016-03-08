Inter, Lautaro Martinez: 'Inter is my home, they're very important to me'
04 December at 20:30Inter striker Lautaro Martinez discussed his experiences with Inter and their season so far in an interview with Italian media outlet Sky Sports Italia via Calciomercato.com today.
"Inter is my home. For me they’re something very important, the fans are always nice to me, I find them fantastic. I try to work and show with humility, on the pitch, that I'm up to this jersey. I want to give as much joy as possible to the Nerazzurri fans and my family. I always get onto the pitch focused, with my head focused on the games. I'm happy with what I'm doing. It's also a matter of luck, of course, but you should never leave out any details at any point in the match.”
The 22-year-old Argentine striker then touched on his growth at the Milanese club this season.
"I've always trained to be ready. This year the coach's system makes it easier for me, but Conte treats everyone the same way, so each of us must train to the maximum to be able to play. With Lukaku we feel good, he's a fantastic person even off the pitch. Our goal is to score as many goals as possible to help the team.”
Finally, Lautaro touched on the Nerazzurri’s coach this season, Antonio Conte, and the work he’s done with the squad.
“He's giving me great confidence, he tells you things like the way they are, like Scaloni. This makes one grow day by day. Both trainers analyse the details to make you grow physically and mentally. This year with Conte he’s made me do a great job and that's what we're seeing on the pitch.”
The 22-year-old striker is currently going through a period of incredible form, where he has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 19 appearances for the club. He has also formed a formidable partnership with 26-year-old Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, with the duo helping the club reach the top spot in the league table after 14 games, sitting one point ahead of reigning champions and rivals Juventus.
