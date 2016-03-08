Inter, Lazaro close to Newcastle: the figures and formula
23 January at 18:20Inter midfielder Valentino Lazaro is close to moving to Premier League side Newcastle, despite his wishes to join German side RB Leipzig, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri have put the 23-year-old Austrian midfielder on the transfer list, despite the fact that he only arrived from German side Hertha Berlin in the previous summer transfer window. The player has failed convince coach Antonio Conte and so is deemed surplus to requirements.
His agent, Max Hagmayr, has been in contact with the English clubs in recent days, the report continues. There has also been contact with Leipzig, but no negotiations have surfaced. Instead, Hagmayr is working with Newcastle to reach an agreement for Lazaro’s contract and may be flying back to England for the second time in a week in order to close the deal. The current idea is a loan deal with a buy option attached.
Apollo Heyes
