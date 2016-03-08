Inter looking to sign Chelsea's Alonso in the summer as Biraghi and Moses set to leave
04 March at 19:30Inter are continuing to monitor the progress of Chelsea full back Marcos Alonso, hoping to sign him in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri have been keen on the 29-year-old Spaniard, who is contracted to the South London club until 2023, for a while, linked with him heavily in January. The player made only one league appearance between the 27th October 2019 to 21st February 2020, before playing the last three games in a row.
Chelsea want €30 million for Alonso, the report continues, a high figure that has stopped Inter from signing him in the past. The Milanese club will continue to try anyway, as both Cristiano Biraghi and Victor Moses are expected to be leaving in the summer. Chelsea are also looking to reinforce the left back role, appreciating 27-year-old Brazilian left back Alex Telles, currently playing for Porto.
Apollo Heyes
