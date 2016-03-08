Inter, Lukaku suffers racial abuse from Slavia Prague fans: 'I hope UEFA will do something now'
28 November at 17:00Inter striker Romelu Lukaku appeared calm and jovial in last night’s 3-1 win over Slavia Prague in the Champions League, but in reality, he was receiving racial abuse from a section of the Slavia Prague fans, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 26-year-old Belgian striker’s two celebrations yesterday, the first for the assist and the second for his disallowed goal, related to the abuse. The former Manchester United forward himself spoke about it after the game, in an interview with Brazilian media outlet Esporte Interativo.
"I already talked about these issues during my last appearance with the Belgian national team. I think it's time for UEFA to intervene decisively on these racist situations that take place inside the stadiums. Today, too, it has happened twice to me.”
Lukaku then touched on why it’s so important for UEFA to take heavier action against the rising tide of racism in football.
“It's 2019, all clubs have several foreign players on their teams and this kind of thing doesn't have to happen, first of all because it's not a good example for children. I hope UEFA will now do something because the whole stadium has seen and heard what happened when Lautaro scored his first goal.”
This is not the first time this season that the 26-year-old Belgian striker has suffered racial abuse inside a football stadium. In the Nerazzurri’s 2-1 win over Cagliari near the start of the season, Lukaku received more racist chants whilst stepping up to take the decisive penalty.
