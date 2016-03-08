Inter make decision on defender amid exit rumours
25 April at 20:00Miranda is getting ready to say goodbye to Inter Milan. In fact, the Brazilian defender has pushed for a move since January, and in February he reiterated his position to the Nerazzurri management.
Despite the renewal which was signed a few months ago, Miranda has been told by the directors that they are willing to satisfy his request, and thus sell him this summer.
To date, the Brazilian hasn't received any offers from Italy and is evaluating proposals from abroad. Monaco are one of the teams interested, but a lot depends on their new manager for next season.
In addition to this, Miranda has also put any negotiations with Brazilian clubs on hold, as his idea is to remain in Europe for next season as well. However, it's clear that Inter are ready to let go of their defender after nearly four years together.
