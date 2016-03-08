At first, it was anticipated that the fullback wouldn't make it back in time for Inter's encounter with Parma on Saturday, let alone the Champions League clash with Tottenham on Tuesday evening.

However, it seems that he could make it back in time for both of these games, although it's not likely that he will play against Parma even if he is on the bench.

As picked up by Calciomercato.com's reporters, Vrsaljko returned to running during Inter's training session today. With that said, he should receive the call tomorrow for the Parma game. In regards to Mauro Icardi, he should be back in full swing tomorrow (Friday), while Lautaro Martinez is still working individually.