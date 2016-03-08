Youngsters Pinamonti and Puscas could leave Inter to nicen up the budget, with the Nerazzurri hoping to get €7m for the former. For the Romanian, however, they could get between €4-5m. Then, we have Santon and Nagatomo, two players that haven't convinced Spalletti. Santon could leave for no less than €3m, while Galatasaray will redeem Nagatomo.

Moving on to the attack, Eder could be forced to leave this summer, which also makes sense given his playing time. He has been offered to Valencia, although it remains unknown what fee he could bring in.

However, these small operations wouldn't be enough, and therefore, Perisic and/or Brozovic could be forced to leave. Both have attracted interest from Premier League, with Manchester United and Tottenham interested in Perisic.

This is a mission far from simple for the sporting director Piero Ausilio, as the timeline is short and it will be hard to find buyers willing to meet their demands. However, a sale of either Icardi or Skriniar would immediately avert the nightmare at hand.