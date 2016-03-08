Inter, Marotta eyes Milinkovic-Savic as 'top priority' for midfield

Milinkovic calcia Lazio
05 September at 14:30
​Inter closed the market by embracing Alexis Sanchez, ready to play up front with his friend Romelu Lukaku. Before signing the Man Utd duo, however, Marotta and Conte focused on reinforcing the midfield department.
 
Stefano Sensi and Niccolo Barella were brought in from Sassuolo and Cagliari respectively, as Conte requested the two youngsters. Yet, in the head of Marotta, there has always been the name of another midfielder: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
 
As Tuttosport reports, regardless of what will happen this season, the club wants to give Conte a player of European level next summer. One like Eriksen from Tottenham, whose contract expires next summer, or the Serbian who remains on top of the list.
 
The situation will be constantly monitored, as Marotta wanted the midfielder when he was chief of Juventus, asking for information last summer. Now, he will continue to follow the player for Inter, ready to try in the upcoming transfer windows.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Lazio

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.