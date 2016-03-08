Inter, Marotta may be working on Vidal transfer for January
02 December at 16:00Inter CEO Beppe Marotta initially confirmed that the Nerazzurri wouldn’t like to sign Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal in the upcoming January window, but recent comments by Marotta suggest that the Chilean may still join the Milanese club in January, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri CEO initially said “no, absolutely not.” when asked about the Blaugrana midfielder and whether or not the club was interested in him, but yet recently suggested that “some discussions can be had”, implying that Marotta has been secretly looking to fulfil coach Antonio Conte’s request for the 32-year-old.
The report suggests that the Nerazzurri will need to pay almost €40 million for Vidal, a high figure for a player over 30. However, the club may be willing to make an exception to their rule, thanks to the strong performances of the team so far this season. Currently top of the league table, the transfer may depend on whether or not the club qualify for the next round of the Champions League.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments