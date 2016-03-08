Inter, Marotta: 'There are no important players available in January'
31 October at 21:30Inter CEO Beppe Marotta spoke to gathered reporters via Calciomercato.com today whilst receiving the "Oreste Granillo" Award, for having distinguished himself in his professional field.
"I am very happy and excited to be here; it is something that satisfies me and gratifies me a lot. I am honoured to receive this award named after an important figure like Granillo, whom I did not get to know personally but about whom I was told a lot about. A person who, from his simplicity, had great values and who brought the Reggina to the top.
He was a hero from another era that no longer exists.”
He then suggested that the Nerazzurri won’t look to make any big moves in the upcoming January transfer window.
"The January transfer market is small; you don't find great opportunities when you have a strong squad. I don't know what the market can offer, there is no availability of important players.”
His work brining coach Antonio Conte to Inter earlier this year is already being hailed as one of the best moves the club has made in recent years, as the Nerazzurri are currently second in the league after an incredibly strong start, only one point behind rivals and league leaders Juventus.
Apollo Heyes
