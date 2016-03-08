Inter: Marotta to meet Spalletti today
12 February at 10:25Inter CEO Beppe Marotta is going to meet the Nerazzurri manager Luciano Spalletti today. Over the last few days there have been tensions regarding the contract extension of Mauro Icardi with the Italian tactician who suggested Marotta and the 'directors' to speed up negotiations for the player's new deal.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the tension between Marotta and Spalletti is not only because of Icardi's contract extension but also because of the manager's uncertain future at the club.
