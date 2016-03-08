Inter, meeting with Hellas Verona: the names on the agenda
12 December at 18:00A market summit, with an eye on the future, took place this afternoon at the Inter headquarters. The protagonists were the Nerazzurri directors and the president of Verona, Maurizio Setti, according to Sky Italia (via Calciomercato.com).
Salcedo - The two clubs didn't talk about Eddie Salcedo, who's owned by Inter and currently on loan at Hellas. In other words, we will have to wait a little longer to understand the future of the youngster.
Amrabat - Many players could switch clubs from now until the end of the season. Sofyan Amrabat is certainly one of the most interesting players at Verona. Napoli and Fiorentina like it, but he can't move in January. Inter have moved, but for June.
Kumbulla and Dimarco - The Nerazzurri are also following the centre-back Kumbulla, in addition to the defender's partner Rrhamani. As for Verona, on the other hand, Inter's Italian left-back Federico Dimarco is an interesting target.
