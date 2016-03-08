Inter, midfield signing a must after Barella injury; the options
24 November at 12:40Inter smiles because the 3-0 victory against Torino sends many clear messages to the rest of the league. Yet in the overwhelming victory against the former manager Walter Mazzarri there is also a good bit of bitterness in Conte’s mouth because of the grimaces of pain that accompanied Nicolò Barella's exit from the field, which does not bode well. Conte did, in fact, confirm after the game yesterday that it looked bad and that he hopes to not lose Barella for the entire season. But the Italian midfielder's injury will, according to source to CalcioMercato.com force the Nerazzurri to the market to get an important reinforcement in the midfield department in January.
The nerazzurro CEO, Beppe Marotta, has confirmed that at the moment there are no satisfactory market options. Vidal costs too much, Rakitic does not convince Conte and Manchester United could renew Matic's contract.
CalcioMercato.com's rundown of the options Inter are looking at:
The player who's the most like Barella is Dejan Kulusevski, owned by Atalanta (with whom Inter has a very solid relationship) who is doing well on loan at Parma even though there are no glimpses of negotiation. The most credible alternative, also driven by the players' agents, is the one that leads to Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese who, fresh from renewal, could cost Inter big figures. Gaetano Castrovilli of Fiorentina is hard to land in January and then the last track leads to the wildcard Alessandro Florenzi (who like Asamoah and Candreva can play as a midfielder) and is dissatisfied with his playing time in Roma. Florenzi is ready to say goodbye in January if the situation does not change. Inter will continue to study and monitor the market. But today, more than ever, a signing to the midfield has become a must.
