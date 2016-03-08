Inter: Mourinho spotted in Milan last night, the details
08 February at 14:30Former Inter, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager José Mourinho was spotted in Milan last night, Tuttosport reports.
The Portuguese manager had dinner together with his agent Jorge Mendes in one of the most popular and famous hotels of the city. According to the Italian paper, however, Mourinho didn't meet any representative of Inter.
The Special One is said to be interested in making return in his former team at the end of the season.
Luciano Spalletti's future, in fact, is on the brink and at the end of the season Marotta could decide to part ways with the Italian tactician to hire either the Special One or Antonio Conte who remains the leading candidate to replace Spalletti.
Today, the current Inter boss admitted that 'everybody's future is in doubt'. As for the future of Mourinho, the Special One is also being linked with Psg, Real Madrid and Bayern.
