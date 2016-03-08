Inter, Nainggolan: 'I've had issues which I'd rather not talk about'

In a post-match interview with DAZN, Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan spoke about his season and the crisis that his side has experienced before the Parma win. 
 
"These are three important points. We played our game with more tranquillity. Now we have to continue like this ahead of the next games. We could've gone ahead in the first half, we created a lot.
 
"The market? Every year it's the same story. Maybe the players that are linked with other teams are less calm. Today the group showed that it wants to win, greater tranquillity now that the market has ended. 
 
"I've had somewhat of a complicated season, a couple of injuries and some issues. It's better not to talk about it. We decided to take a new path and I think I behaved very well, returning to trust to the coach and the club. I hope I can repay everyone now that I'm returning to a better physical level," he concluded. 

