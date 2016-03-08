Inter: Nainggolan involved in Ferrari crash
06 July at 19:45New Inter star Radja Nainggolan has been involved in a car accident today. The Belgian star was in Rome this morning to take a few shirts of the giallorossi ahead of making return to Milan where he will begin the preseason training camp next week.
The 31-year-old was driving his black Ferrari GtC when he had a blowout that caused a collision with the guard rail. Nainggolan’s accident happened in the A1 highway, four kilometers North of Arezzo in Tuscany and the player did not suffer any severe injury whilst the car got damaged.
Nainggolan called the highway telephone SOS and was helped to take his car to Prato where a local Ferrari retailer gave him a temporary vehicle to make return to Milan.
Nainggolan has just joined Inter from Roma and is set to begin his first season with the Nerazzurri next week.
Luckily the Belgian International has not suffered any severe consequence from today’s accident.
