Inter: Nainggolan trains on his day off, Icardi stays home

25 March at 13:35
Inter star Radja Nainggolan showed up at La Pinetina today to train despite the day off. The Belgian is looking forward to returning to action and according to reports in Italy, he is now following a new diet. Nainggolan met the staff of Luciano Spalletti today and took part in the facultative training session.

ICARDI - Mauro Icardi didn't show up at Inter's training session today. It was in the strikers right to don't show up on his day off but the fact that Nainggolan arrived at La Pinetina to train is a sign of the different approach of the two players in this part of the season. Icardi celebrated the birthday of Wanda Nara's mum yesterday and he will return to training tomorrow.
 

