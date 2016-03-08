Inter, new assault for Bayern Munich's Muller in January
09 October at 12:15Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller is no longer considered essential to the Bundesliga giants, with Inter looking to sign the player in January, according to German tabloid Bild via Calciomercato.com.
The 30-year-old German striker is keen to leave the Bavarian club in January due to limited playing time and a new adventure, with Muller joining the club when he was only 11 years old and never playing for another team.
Inter approached Bayern in the summer to discuss a potential deal for him whilst negotiating the Ivan Perisic deal, but a move never materialised. However, given the gaps in the Nerazzurri squad and coach Antonio Conte’s wishes to strengthen the team in January in order to fight Juventus for the league title, another attempt by the Nerazzurri is all but certain.
Muller has scored one goal and provided four assists in his ten appearances for the club so far this season.
Apollo Heyes
