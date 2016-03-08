Inter, new five-year contract ready for Esposito
25 October at 12:15Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are ready to offer a new five-year contract to young forward Sebastiano Esposito, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 17-year-old made his UEFA Champions League debut in the match against German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and impressed everyone with his qualities on the pitch.
For people who have been following Esposito since his early age, his performance in the match against Dortmund will not come as surprise because he has been highly-rated for some time now and has attracted interest from the likes of French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the past as well.
However, the French club failed to acquire Esposito’s services who ended up signing a three-year deal with the Milan-based club which is set to expire in 2022.
However, looking at Esposito’s talent, the hierarchy of the Milan-based club are already planning a five-year contract for the player which he can only sign on July 2, 2020 when he will turn 18.
