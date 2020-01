Inter, new twist in Gabigol deal with Flamengo

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are not willing to let in-form striker Gabigol leave for less than €20 million, as per UOL Esporte cited by Calciomercato.com The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club after spending a successful loan spell with Brazilian club Flamengo where he played a key role in guiding them to their first Copa Libertadores in more than three decades.It is because of that reason Flamengo have been keen to sign Gabigol on a permanent deal in the January transfer window and there were reports that they were edging closer to agreeing a deal with the Italian club in the region of €18 million plus add-ons along with a percentage of future resale value.However, as per the latest report, Inter are now reluctant to let the striker leave for less than €20 million transfer fee.The reason is that Inter are now eager to sign English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s star midfielder Christian Eriksen who is likely to cost the club around €18 million.The report further stated that Inter are now ready to reduce the future resale value but are demanding more money at present for the departure of the in-form striker.