Inter, new twist in Gabigol deal with Flamengo
22 January at 18:40Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are not willing to let in-form striker Gabigol leave for less than €20 million, as per UOL Esporte cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club after spending a successful loan spell with Brazilian club Flamengo where he played a key role in guiding them to their first Copa Libertadores in more than three decades.
It is because of that reason Flamengo have been keen to sign Gabigol on a permanent deal in the January transfer window and there were reports that they were edging closer to agreeing a deal with the Italian club in the region of €18 million plus add-ons along with a percentage of future resale value.
However, as per the latest report, Inter are now reluctant to let the striker leave for less than €20 million transfer fee.
The reason is that Inter are now eager to sign English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s star midfielder Christian Eriksen who is likely to cost the club around €18 million.
The report further stated that Inter are now ready to reduce the future resale value but are demanding more money at present for the departure of the in-form striker.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments