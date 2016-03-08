Inter News: Conte asks for €10m per year, Lukaku for the after Icardi?
09 April at 09:45Antonio Conte has presented his demand to president Zhang and Giuseppe Marotta: a three-year contract worth 10 million euros net per season. The former Juventus and Chelsea manager is not convinced to return to Serie A at this time, with AC Milan and the Bianconeri reportedly also interested in his services for the future.
Moreover, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Simeone's Atletico Madrid has already contacted Wanda Nara for Mauro Icardi, valued at at least 70 million euros by Inter Milan. Given that the exchange with Juventus for Dybala is unlikely to happen, Ausilio is considering several names to replace the Argentinian: Dzeko, Romelu Lukaku and Duvan Zapata from Atalanta.
Ivan Perisic seems also destined to leave the San Siro, with the view of a transfer to the Premier League. He could be replaced either by Steven Bergwijn from PSV or Federico Chiesa who, however, is considered a too expensive investment at the moment.
In the defensive department, Inter are ready to confirm the arrival of Diego Godin on a free transfer soon. The Uruguayan will replace Miranda, who is targetted by Monaco. Meanwhile, Milan Skriniar is one step away from the contract renewal, with Andrea Ranocchia also ready to extend his agreement.
Go to comments