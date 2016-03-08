Inter news: Doubts over Vrsaljko, Man Utd defender to replace him?
17 January at 22:50Inter are carefully evaluating the transfer market for their future, looking at potential signings as well as the players they've already got. In fact, when June comes around, Ausilio and Marotta will have to be ready when it comes to the potential buy-out clause activations.
Sime Vrsaljko is one of these players, as he arrived on loan with an option to buy last summer. However, the Croatian has failed to impress thus far and Inter are considering not activating the clause, having studied the market for other opportunities.
At the end of the season, the final decision will, of course, be taken. As said before, though, the goal is to be as prepared as possible. For that reason, several profiles are being followed by the San Siro side. The hottest name seems to be Matteo Darmian, who currently plays for Manchester United.
The full-backs contract expires in the summer but it's expected that the Red Devils will extend it for one more year. Inter will ask for information on the price tag, and if the requests are not excessive, they will evaluate the possibility of landing Darmian.
