Inter news: Doubts over Vrsaljko, Man Utd defender to replace him?

At the end of the season, the final decision will, of course, be taken. As said before, though, the goal is to be as prepared as possible. For that reason, several profiles are being followed by the San Siro side. The hottest name seems to be Matteo Darmian, who currently plays for Manchester United.

The full-backs contract expires in the summer but it's expected that the Red Devils will extend it for one more year. Inter will ask for information on the price tag, and if the requests are not excessive, they will evaluate the possibility of landing Darmian.

Sime Vrsaljko is one of these players, as he arrived on loan with an option to buy last summer. However, the Croatian has failed to impress thus far and Inter are considering not activating the clause, having studied the market for other opportunities.