Inter news: Nainggolan fit for Milan clash is a 'mission impossible'
06 March at 15:05Radja Nainggolan will skip the Milan derby which is scheduled for the 17th of March. The Belgian picked up a muscle injury at his calf and Inter confirmed today that his conditions will be evaluated on a daily basis. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Nainggolan won't be fit to face AC Milan in 10 days. Inter will also have to do without Mauro Icardi who is out of the squad since a couple of weeks. Officially, he is also injured but we all know there are different problems regarding the Argentinean.
