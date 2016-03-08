Inter not convinced about signing Man Utd and Chelsea stars
17 July at 12:55Serie A giants Inter Milan are now reportedly not convinced about signing Davide Zappacosta and Matteo Darmian.
Inter's failure to sign Joao Cancelo means they will look to sign a right-back this summer and both Zappacosta and Matteo Darmian are being touted as possible signings this summer.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that Inter are not convinced about signing Zappacosta and Darmian and are now looking to thrash out a deal to sign Atletico Madrid defender Sime Vrsaljko.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments